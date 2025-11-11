Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Will have normal offseason
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Monday that Anthony (oblique) is asymptomatic and will have a normal offseason, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.
Anthony suffered a left oblique strain in early September that sidelined him for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs. However, the rookie outfielder is heading into the offseason with a clean bill of health. Anthony slashed .292/.396/.463 with eight homers and four steals over 71 contests in his rookie campaign.
More News
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Moving rehab to Florida•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Power walking on treadmill•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Feeling better•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Doing non-baseball activities•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Lands on IL with oblique strain•
-
Red Sox's Roman Anthony: Likely done for season•