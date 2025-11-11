Red Sox chief baseball officer Craig Breslow said Monday that Anthony (oblique) is asymptomatic and will have a normal offseason, Rob Bradford of WEEI.com reports.

Anthony suffered a left oblique strain in early September that sidelined him for the remainder of the regular season and playoffs. However, the rookie outfielder is heading into the offseason with a clean bill of health. Anthony slashed .292/.396/.463 with eight homers and four steals over 71 contests in his rookie campaign.