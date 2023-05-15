The Red Sox designated Brasier for assignment following Sunday's 9-1 loss to the Cardinals, Christopher Smith of The Springfield Republican reports.

Brasier is likely being removed from the 26-man active roster and 40-man roster in order to make room for Joely Rodriguez (oblique), who is expected to return from the 15-day injured list Monday. After giving up three earned runs over 2.1 innings in Sunday's loss, Brasier now sports a 7.29 ERA and 1.57 WHIP across 21 frames on the season. If Brasier isn't traded or claimed off waivers, he'll remain in the Boston organization, though he would have the right to refuse an assignment to Triple-A Worcester.