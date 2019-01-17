Red Sox's Ryan Brasier: Mentioned as option for saves
President of baseball operations Dave Dombrowski said Brasier is a candidate to close for the Red Sox in 2019, Chris Cotillo of MassLive.com reports.
Dombrowski also mentioned Matt Barnes, Steven Wright and Tyler Thornburg as potential internal options for closer, though he noted Brasier and Barnes are the two frontrunners for the gig. Brasier is coming off an impressive 2018 campaign that saw him post a 1.60 ERA, 0.77 WHIP and 29:7 K:BB across 33.2 innings of relief with the Red Sox. Assuming Boston doesn't sign a capable ninth-inning arm prior to Opening Day, Brasier will compete for the closer's role in spring training.
