Brasier allowed zero runs on zero hits and zero walks while striking out zero over one inning Sunday against the Yankees.

Brasier needed just 13 pitches to set down the Yankees in order in the eight inning and secure his eighth hold of the season Sunday. The veteran reliever has not been sharp most of the season as he now has a 5.20 ERA and 1.31 WHIP over 45 innings, but he has just three blown saves in 48 appearances and has not allowed a run in six out of his last seven outings. He is a long shot for saves the rest of the season but may lock down a few more holds.