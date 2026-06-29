Red Sox's Sonny Gray: Carries no-hit bid into eighth

Gray allowed one hit and one walk while striking out nine over 7.1 scoreless innings in a no-decision versus the Yankees on Sunday.

Gray was pulled after giving up a one-out single to Amed Rosario in the eighth inning to end the no-hit bid. Gray threw 64 of 97 pitches for strikes in this dominant outing, which was also his sixth straight quality start. In that span, the right-hander has given up just nine runs with a 41:10 K:BB over 39.2 innings. He's at a 2.69 ERA, 1.11 WHIP and 75:21 K:BB through 83.2 innings over 15 starts this season. His last strikeout in this start was also the 2,000th of his career. Gray's next start is projected to be a favorable road matchup against the Angels.