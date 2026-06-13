Red Sox's Sonny Gray: Fans seven in eighth win

Gray (8-1) earned the win Friday against the Rangers, allowing one earned run on five hits and zero walks while striking out seven batters over six innings.

Gray got into a bit of trouble early, allowing three of the first four batters he faced to record a hit and putting the Red Sox in an early 1-0 hole. However, he managed to regain his composure and keep the Rangers off the scoreboard for the rest of the night while allowing just two additional hits. The 36-year-old righty remains as dependable as ever, allowing three runs or fewer in each of his last eight starts and collecting wins in six of them. He's lined up to make his next start at home against Toronto.