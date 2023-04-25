Casas went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Monday's 5-4 loss to the Orioles.
He opened the scoring in the second inning by taking Dean Kremer deep to right-center field on a blast that left his bat at 111 mph and traveled an estimated 426 feet. Casas has struggled badly to begin the season -- over his last 50 plate appearances he's slashing a brutal .103/.300/.205 -- but the 23-year-old's power has never been in question. Of his nine hits so far in 2023, he has three doubles and three homers.
More News
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Sits against southpaw•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Takes seat Tuesday•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Tallies two extra-base hits•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Sitting versus lefty•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Launches homer in loss•
-
Red Sox's Triston Casas: Batting sixth again Monday•