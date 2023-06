Casas went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and an additional run scored Monday in a 9-3 victory versus the Twins.

Casas gave Boston some extra breathing room with his two-run shot to right field in the seventh inning that made the score 8-3. It was just his second long ball over his past 27 contests, though he's been hitting well of late. Casas is in the midst of a modest five-game hitting streak during which he's batting .412 (7-for-17) with three extra-base hits, five RBI and a 4:3 BB:K.