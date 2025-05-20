The Red Sox activated Buehler (shoulder) from the 15-day injured list Tuesday.

Buehler last pitched on April 26 but is back to start Tuesday's game against the Mets. On the season, Buehler (4-1) has a 4.28 ERA and 29:9 K:BB across 33.2 innings of work. He'll have a tough test against a Mets team that is ninth in OPS against right-handed pitching this season.