Red Sox's Walker Buehler: Blanks Friars for seventh win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buehler (7-6) picked up the win Friday, allowing four hits and two walks over six scoreless innings in a 10-2 rout of the Padres. He struck out four.
A four-run fourth inning by the Red Sox gave Buehler all the offensive support he would need, as the right-hander tossed 60 of 96 pitches for strikes en route to his first win since July 5 and his seventh quality start of the season. Buehler has been inconsistent all year, but he's been able to limit the damage of late. He hasn't given up more than three runs in an outing since the beginning of July, posting a 3.27 ERA over his last 33 innings despite an ugly 1.52 WHIP and 16:14 K:BB. His luck could run out in his next start however, which lines up to come on the road next week in Houston.
