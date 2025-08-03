Buehler allowed three runs on nine hits and three walks over 4.1 innings in a no-decision against Houston on Saturday. He didn't notch any strikeouts.

Given the constant traffic allowed by Buehler, he fared relatively well in allowing just three runs. The right-hander didn't toss any clean innings and had multiple batters reach base against him in all but one of the frames in which he pitched, but only one of the Astros' nine knocks against him -- a first-inning, two-run homer by Christian Walker -- went for extra bases. Buehler was helped by two double plays, but he didn't strike out any batters and got just six whiffs among his 84 pitches (54 strikes). He showed a bit of promise in July when he posted a 3.57 ERA over four starts, but his 12:9 K:BB across 22.2 innings during that month was far from promising, and he still sits at an ugly 5.74 ERA on the season after Saturday's outing.