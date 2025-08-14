Buehler (7-7) took the loss Wednesday against the Astros, allowing four runs on four hits and four walks in six innings. He struck out three.

The four runs allowed were Buehler's most since his June 29 start versus the Blue Jays, although he did manage to toss at least six innings for the fourth time in his last six outings. The 31-year-old veteran right-hander hasn't fanned at least five since June 11 against the Rays, and he's walked multiple batters on eight occasions during this 10-start stretch. Buehler does have a palatable 3.67 ERA across 39 innings since the beginning of July, but his 1.49 WHIP and 19:18 K:BB during this period sets him up as a volatile fantasy option next week at home versus the Orioles.