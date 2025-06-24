Red Sox's Walker Buehler: Issues seven walks Monday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Buehler gave up five runs on three hits and seven walks while striking out three batters over four innings in a no-decision against the Angels on Monday.
Buehler couldn't harness his control in the outing, throwing just 46 of 94 pitches for strikes and handing out a career-high seven free passes. Four of those walks came in the first inning, when Buehler also hit two batters and gave up all five of the runs on his line. The veteran right-hander has had a terrible June, posting an 11.57 ERA with a 14:14 K:BB through four starts spanning 16.1 frames. That's pushed his season ERA up to an ugly 6.29, and it's fair to wonder if Boston will intervene and try to find a way to get him back on track.
