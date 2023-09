Young (hamstring) is set to begin a rehab assignment Wednesday with Triple-A Louisville.

Young landed on the 15-day injured list Aug. 26 due to left hamstring tightness, but the 29-year-old southpaw appears on track to be activated when first eligible this weekend. He's delivered a solid 3.31 ERA and 45:19 K:BB through 49 innings of relief for the Reds in 2023.