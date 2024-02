Young is set to be evaluated after feeling back tightness during a throwing session Wednesday, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

It doesn't seem to be a major concern at this point, but Young will be examined before being cleared to resume his throwing program. The left-hander collected a a 3.86 ERA and 50:20 K:BB across 53.2 frames for Cincinnati in 2023 and, assuming health, will open 2024 in its bullpen.