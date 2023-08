Young was removed in the eighth inning of Sunday's game against the Nationals with an apparent injury, Mark Sheldon of MLB.com reports.

Young entered the contest in the top of the eighth and was expected to work for the entire inning, but he was pulled from the contest after issuing a leadoff walk and then striking out a batter. He appeared to suffer an injury on his final pitch of the day, but the Reds haven't provided a diagnosis yet.