Young allowed one hit and struck out one over one inning to earn a hold in Friday's 6-5 win over the Dodgers.

Situations don't get much more high leverage than the seventh-inning spot in which manager David Bell called for the left-handed Young. The Dodgers had plated three runs, cutting Cincinnati's lead to 6-5, and the bases were loaded with lefty-hitting Max Muncy due up. Young induced a flyout, then got two more outs in the eighth before closer Alexis Diaz finished it off. The only lefty in the Reds' bullpen, Young has not allowed a run over his last 14 appearances and sports a 2.20 ERA for the season. The 29-year-old journeyman reliever has embraced a new changeup grip this season, per Charlie Goldsmith of the Cincinnati Enquirer, which helped make him a trusted bullpen arm. That's the pitch he throws most often (37.5 percent) and opponents are batting just .159 against it.