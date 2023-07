Young retired the lone batter faced in Wednesday's 3-0 loss to the Brewers.

Young finished off the seventh inning after starter Ben Lively ceded a two-run home run to Tyrone Taylor. Finishing off innings is Young's job, and he's been executing well of late. The left-hander has not allowed a run in 13 outings (8.2 innings), and owns a 1.50 ERA over the last 32 appearances (24 innings). For the season, Young has a 2.25 ERA with 38 strikeouts and 15 walks over 40 innings.