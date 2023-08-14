Young (4-1) returned from a back injury and took the loss in the first game of Sunday's doubleheader against the Pirates. He allowed two runs on one hit and one walk.

Young, who was removed from his previous outing due to back spasms, was part of a bullpen breakdown that began with Lucas Sims, who had walked a two batters including one that scored on a home run Young allowed. The Reds bullpen has come under scrutiny recently; Cincinnati relievers have a combined 5.68 ERA (26th in MLB) and thrown 50.2 innings (fifth most) over the last 14 days.