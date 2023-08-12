Abbott (7-3) earned the win over the Pirates on Thursday, allowing two runs on four hits over 5.2 frames. He struck out nine.

Coming off back-to-back clunkers against the Cubs and Nationals which saw him yield a combined 10 runs over nine innings, Abbott was certainly much sharper in this effort. It looked like he was going to complete six shutout frames when he retired the first two batters of that inning, but the lefty was chased after giving up a home run to Ke'Bryan Hayes and then a double and RBI single. Abbott collected 10 swinging strikes on 98 pitches in the outing.