Abbott (5-2) earned the win Thursday, allowing one hit and two walks over eight scoreless innings against the Giants. He struck out six.

Abbot was spectacular in Thursday's win, allowing only three baserunners while pitching a career-high eight innings. It was the fourth time this season in which he's thrown five or more shutout innings and his second time allowing just one hit. The left-hander has won five of his nine starts to begin his rookie campaign and lowered his season ERA to 2.10 with his dominant outing against the Giants.