Abbott did not factor into the decision Sunday, allowing one run on four hits and one walk over 7.2 innings against the Padres. He struck out 12.

Abbott turned in the best start of his young career Sunday, holding San Diego scoreless through 23 outs but was pulled at 101 pitches after allowing a solo home run to Ha-Seong Kim. The outing set a career high in strikeouts and marked his third straight start fanning eight or more batters, Through six appearances (37.2 innings), Abbott owns a perfect 4-0 record with a 1.21 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and a 42:13 K:BB. He's tentatively scheduled to take on the Brewers next, who strike out the fourth most in MLB and rank 25th in runs per game.