Abbott came away with a no-decision Saturday in the Reds' 3-2 win over the Mets, giving up two runs on six hits and three walks over 3.2 innings. He struck out five.

The rookie southpaw tossed an inefficient 91 pitches (54 strikes) before getting the hook after serving up a pair of doubles in the bottom of the fourth inning, missing out on his ninth win of the season in the process. Abbott has failed to complete more than four innings in four of his last five starts, stumbling to a 6.33 ERA, 1.83 WHIP and 24:15 K:BB through 21.1 innings over that stretch, but the Reds don't have any better rotation options as they try to hang onto a wild-card spot in the NL. He lines up to take the mound next at home against the Pirates next weekend.