Abbott came away with a no-decision in the first game of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Angels, giving up three runs on five hits and four walks over four-plus innings. He struck out five.

The rookie southpaw stuck around long enough to see the Reds take the lead in the top of the fifth inning, but after he put the first two batters aboard in the bottom of the frame, Abbott got the hook and failed to qualify for the win in an eventual 9-4 victory. He's now failed to complete six innings in five straight starts, posting a 6.46 ERA, 1.73 WHIP and 27:12 K:BB through 23.2 innings over that stretch. Abbott will try to get on track in his next outing, likely to come early next week in San Francisco.