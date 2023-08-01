Abbott pitched 3.1 innings in a no-decision against the Cubs on Monday, allowing four runs on five hits and three walks while striking out five batters.

Abbott was handed a 6-1 lead through the middle of the the third frame, but he was unable to convert that to a win. The rookie allowed Chicago to quickly get back into the contest with a three-run bottom of the third, and he was pulled with one out in the fourth after 76 pitches, only 45 of which were strikes. The outing was the shortest of Abbott's career and snapped a string of three straight quality starts. Despite the poor performance, there's no reason for Abbott's fantasy managers to panic -- he came into Monday having tossed two straight scoreless starts and still holds an impressive 2.35 ERA and 1.03 WHIP on the campaign.