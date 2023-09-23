Abbott (8-5) did not factor into the decision Friday, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks over 4.1 innings in a 7-5 loss against the Pirates. He struck out seven.

Abbott mostly cruised through the first three innings before serving up a solo homer to Ke'Bryan Hayes in the top of the fourth and an additional solo shot to Henry Davis in the top of the fifth. The rookie left-hander still managed to generate a lot of whiffs and will carry a respectable 3.70 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 119:44 K:BB into his final regular-season start next week at Cleveland.