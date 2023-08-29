Abbott (8-4) allowed three runs on five hits and three walks while striking out six over 3.1 innings to take the loss Monday versus the Giants.

Abbott failed to complete five innings for the second start in a row, and he wasn't lucky enough to escape with a no-decision this time. Two of the five hits he allowed were RBI doubles, and he gave up the third run on a sacrifice fly. The 24-year-old southpaw is at a 3.35 ERA, 1.22 WHIP and 99:34 K:BB through 88.2 innings over 16 starts this season. With a career-high 142.2 innings across all levels in 2023, Abbott may simply be running out of gas late in the year. He's tentatively projected for a home start versus the Cubs over the weekend.