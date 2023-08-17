Abbott (8-3) earned the win Wednesday, allowing two runs on six hits over five innings against the Guardians. He struck out five.

Abbott's held opponents to just two runs in each of his last two starts (10.2 innings), striking out 14 in that span without issuing a walk. The rookie southpaw now sports a 2.99 ERA with a 1.12 WHIP and 88:27 K:BB across 14 starts (81.1 innings) this season. Abbott will look for a third straight win in his next outing, currently scheduled for next week against the Angels.