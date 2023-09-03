Abbott did not factor into the decision Saturday, allowing one run on four hits and two walks over 6.1 innings in a 2-1 victory over the Cubs. He struck out five.

The 24-year-old southpaw held the Cubs scoreless through 6.1 innings before Jeimer Candelario launched a solo shot, chasing Abbott from the game with a 1-0 deficit. Cincinnati scored two to secure a walk-off win and get Abbott off the hook for what would have been an unfortunate loss. This was his first quality start since he notched three in a row coming out of the All-Star break. During his six starts in the interim, Abbott posted a 6.67 ERA and 1.81 WHIP across 27 innings. He currently lines up for a home matchup versus the Cardinals at the end of next week.