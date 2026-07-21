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Reds' Andrew Abbott: Steady in tough-luck loss

By RotoWire Staff
1 min read
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Abbott (5-6) allowed one unearned run on four hits and two walks while striking out six over six innings to take the loss versus the Mariners on Monday.

Abbott was almost as sharp as opposing starter George Kirby for the first six innings, but the Reds' bullpen buckled as soon as the southpaw exited. This was Abbott's second quality start in four outings in July, and he's allowed a total of 10 runs (nine earned) over 21 innings this month. He's at a 3.89 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 90:50 K:BB through 111 innings on the season. He's projected to make his next start at St. Louis.

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