Abbott (8-6) took the loss Wednesday, allowing three runs on eight hits over 2.1 innings against Cleveland. He struck out one and did not walk a batter.

Abbot ran into trouble early on after surrendering a leadoff double to Ramon Laureano to open the second. The lefty allowed five consecutive hits to start the frame and then gave up hits to two of the first three batters he faced in the third before being relieved by Daniel Duarte. Abbot has now failed to make it through five innings in four consecutive starts while his one strikeout Wednesday marked a season low. He's also lost his last three decisions and now holds a 6.10 ERA in September.