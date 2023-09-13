Abbott's next start will come during the series against the Mets that opens Friday in New York, Gordon Wittenmyer of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports. Reds manager David Bell said he'll start Friday or Saturday.

Bell is trying to manage Abbott's workload. The rookie left-hander blew past his previous career-high innings (118.0) in early August and is up to 153 in 2023. The workload appears to be impacting Abbott's performance, as the 24-year-old has a 6.51 ERA with 42 hits and 20 walks allowed over the last 37.1 innings.