Abbott will not start for the Reds on Wednesday in Detroit in what would be his next turn in the rotation, Gordon Wittenmyer of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Abbott's 153 innings between the majors and minors this season is already 35 frames past his previous career high, and he's looked of late like he might be hitting a wall with a 6.51 ERA over his last eight starts. The Reds currently have TBD listed for Thursday, and it's possible Abbott winds up taking the ball that day. For now, though, his next scheduled start looks to be up in the air.