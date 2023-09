Abbott (8-5) took the loss Friday, allowing six runs on four hits and three walks over four innings against St. Louis. He struck out three.

After a stellar 1.90 ERA and 66:19 K:BB in 61.2 innings over his first 10 starts, Abbott has struggled mightily of late. The 24-year-old rookie sports a 6.51 ERA with 41:20 K:BB in 37.1 innings over his last eight starts. Abbott looks to right the ship in his next outing, scheduled to be at Detroit.