Alcantara cleared waivers and was sent outright to Double-A Pensacola on Monday, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

Alcantara will stick in the Reds' system as an organizational depth piece after being dropped from their 40-man roster over the weekend. The 25-year-old slashed .171/.187/.248 in 105 at-bats for the big club this season.