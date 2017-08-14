Reds' Arismendy Alcantara: Outrighted to Double-A
Alcantara cleared waivers and was sent outright to Double-A Pensacola on Monday, Zach Buchanan of the Cincinnati Enquirer reports.
Alcantara will stick in the Reds' system as an organizational depth piece after being dropped from their 40-man roster over the weekend. The 25-year-old slashed .171/.187/.248 in 105 at-bats for the big club this season.
