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Singer is fully recovered from his finger blister and will start Monday's exhibition game against the Brewers, Charlie Goldsmith of Fox 19 Now Cincinnati reports.

The right-hander exited Wednesday's Cactus League game against the Rockies due to the blister, but he'll stay on his regular pitching schedule and make his final spring start Monday. Singer posted a 4.03 ERA, 1.24 WHIP and 163:60 K:BB over 32 regular-season starts last year but has been up-and-down during spring training with a 3.55 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 9:7 K:BB in 12.2 frames.

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