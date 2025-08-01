Singer (9-8) picked up the win in Friday's 3-2 victory over Atlanta, allowing four hits and a walk over six scoreless innings. He struck out 10.

The right-hander set a new season high in strikeouts as he generated 21 swinging strikes over 97 pitches (66 total strikes). The quality start was Singer's ninth of the year, and while he's given up three runs or fewer in five of six outings since the beginning of July, one rough start against the Nats has left him with a 4.50 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 35:8 K:BB in 30 innings over that stretch. Singer will look to stay sharp in his next trip to the mound, which is scheduled to come on the road next week in Pittsburgh.