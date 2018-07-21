Reds' Brandon Dixon: Called up to majors
Dixon was called up from Triple-A Louisville on Saturday.
Dixon is up to replace Alex Blandino, who was placed on the disabled list with a torn ACL. Dixon hit .219/.265/.344 in 29 games for the Reds earlier in the season, appearing everywhere but catcher, shortstop and center field. He'll likely fill the same utility role this time around.
