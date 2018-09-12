Dixon is out of the lineup Wednesday against the Dodgers.

Dixon will hit the bench after four consecutive starts, each of which game at different positions. Despite having no direct line to an everyday role at any spot, the 26-year-old's versatility should continue to help him earn steady work throughout September. Dixon has yet to do much with those opportunities, however, as he's slashing just .194/.223/.389 across 112 plate appearances in the big leagues this season.