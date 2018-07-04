The Reds optioned Dixon to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.

Dixon was dropped from the 25-man roster with the Reds in need of extra bullpen help after seven relievers were used in Tuesday's 12-inning loss to the White Sox. During his six-week stint in the big leagues, Dixon saw action in 29 games and slashed .219/.265/.344 in 34 plate appearances. It shouldn't be long before he's summoned back to the big club.

