Reds' Brandon Dixon: Heads back to minors
The Reds optioned Dixon to Triple-A Louisville on Wednesday.
Dixon was dropped from the 25-man roster with the Reds in need of extra bullpen help after seven relievers were used in Tuesday's 12-inning loss to the White Sox. During his six-week stint in the big leagues, Dixon saw action in 29 games and slashed .219/.265/.344 in 34 plate appearances. It shouldn't be long before he's summoned back to the big club.
