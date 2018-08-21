Dixon has picked up two of the four starts at first base for the Reds since Joey Votto (knee) has gone on the DL, with the other two going to Tucker Barnhart, MLB.com's Mark Sheldon reports.

Interim manager Jim Riggleman suggested that Scooter Gennett could possibly slide over to first base on occasion, which would allow Dilson Herrera to get a random start here and there.