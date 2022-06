Drury (Achilles) will return to the lineup Thursday against Arizona, batting second and playing third base, Jody Jackson of Bally Sports Arizona reports.

Drury was scratched from Wednesday's lineup with right Achilles soreness, but the problem evidently wasn't a particularly significant one. He'll hope to recapture the form he showed immediately prior to the injury, when he hit .444 with three homers in his first seven games in June.