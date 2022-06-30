Drury went 2-for-5 with a solo home run and an additional run scored in a loss to the Cubs on Wednesday.

Drury's ninth-inning solo shot came with the Reds far out of contention for a win, but it at least gave fantasy managers who roster him something to smile about. The long ball was his 16th of the campaign, tying the career-best mark he established in more than twice as many games in 2016. Drury's breakout 2022 campaign also includes a solid .279/.337/.541 slash line and 40 RBI over 267 plate appearances.