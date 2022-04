Drury went 2-for-5 with a solo home run in the loss to the Padres on Wednesday.

Drury singled in the first inning before going deep off Dinelson Lamet in the bottom of the ninth. The home run was his third of the campaign and the multi-hit effort was his second in three games. The 29-year-old looks set to see his most at-bats since he had 447 with the Blue Jays in 2019.