Drury went 2-for-4 with a solo homer and two runs scored in Monday's 7-0 win over Arizona.

Drury set the tone early with his solo shot off of Madison Bumgarner in the first inning. He then singled and scored again in the seventh. The 29-year-old has produced five multi-hit efforts in his last six games, raising his season slash line to .263/.324/.497. Drury is hitting .279 with seven long balls and 28 runs scored since the start of May.