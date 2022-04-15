Drury is likely to get a start or two at second base due to Jonathan India's hamstring injury. India won't go on the IL, at least for now, but isn't expected to play Friday night, Bobby Nightengale of The Cincinnati Enquirer reports.

In addition to India, fellow infielders Donovan Solano, Jose Barrero and Max Schrock are also out with injuries. On the active roster, Mike Moustakas can also play second base, but he'll likely remain at third base. Alejo Lopez is also with the team on the practice squad - it would require India (or one of Tommy Pham or Nick Senzel) to be placed on the IL for Lopez to figure in the picture.