Drury went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Giants.
Drury went yard in the eighth inning, but it was far too late to make an impact on the result. He's clubbed seven of his 15 homers in his last 21 contests while going 28-for-84 (.333) in June. The productive month has boosted his slash line to .270/.329/.522 with 37 RBI, 44 runs scored, a stolen base and 13 doubles in 61 contests overall. As long as the bat stays hot, Drury should be penciled in for a near-everyday role at third base and as the No. 2 hitter.