Drury went 4-for-5 with two doubles and two RBI in Saturday's 5-4 extra-inning win over the Rays.

Drury came up with a big hit in the eighth inning, knocking a single to left field that plated two runs and tied the score. The hit was his fourth of the contest, marking his first four-hit performance of the season. Drury shows no signs of slowing down in what his been a breakout campaign -- he's slashing .278/.335/.542 with a career-best 18 homers and 50 RBI along with 52 runs and two stolen bases.