Drury is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against Atlanta.

He'll sit for only the second time since the beginning of June, allowing Donovan Solano to pick up a start at third base while Mike Moustakas serves as Cincinnati's designated hitter. Drury's move to the bench comes after he went hitless in 11 at-bats with six strikeouts over the past three contests, but he'll still slashing a robust .267/.326/.518 in 279 plate appearances this season.