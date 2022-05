Drury was reinstated from the restricted list Monday prior to the Reds' series against the Cubs.

Due to COVID restrictions, Drury was unable to travel to Canada and play the Blue Jays this past weekend, instead being placed on the restricted list. He'll return to the Reds for their four-game series versus the Cubs on Monday. After a hot start to May, Drury has batted .138 with two extra-base hits and four RBI over his last eight games.